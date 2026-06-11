A family of Ukrainian refugees was injured during the anti-migrant riots in Northern Ireland

During the anti-migrant riots in Belfast that occurred on the night of June 10 and were accompanied by the burning of houses with people inside and cars, a family of Ukrainian refugees was injured.

This is reported by the British media BBC and GB News.

Journalists write about the family of Yaroslava Navrotskaya, a 19-year-old refugee from Ukraine. Yaroslava has lived in Belfast with her mother and dog for several years. During the riots, their home was damaged — rioters broke down the door. Now Yaroslava says she doesnʼt feel safe anywhere else.

Yaroslava said that on the night of June 10, rioters set fire to a house on the opposite side of the street. She heard the screams and noise of the men, so she had to escape through the back door with her dog. Yaroslava ran to the house of a friend who lives nearby, in a safer area.

She will continue to live with friends while she arranges the move with her landlord. Yaroslava remains optimistic and hopes that things will get better in the future.

Pogroms in Belfast

On June 9, 30-year-old Sudanese national Hadi Alodid attacked Stephen Ogilvy with a knife. The man lost an eye and suffered serious injuries to his neck and back and remains in hospital.

Riots then broke out in Belfast. Hundreds of masked people set fire to cars, houses, buses and bins in areas where migrants live. Some residents were evacuated. Police responded to at least 62 incidents in one evening. Most of those injured in the riots were black, including those who had lived in the community for more than 20 years.

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The Ogilvy family appealed to the rioters to remain calm, saying that many migrants make an extremely valuable contribution to Northern Ireland and they do not want this tragedy to be used to divide people or incite hatred. The only way forward, they believe, is through peaceful protest, not violence.

On June 10, Hadi Alodid was taken to court, which remanded him in custody.

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