Protests erupt in Northern Ireland after Sudanese man attacks local resident with knife

Mass protests erupted in the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, after a 30-year-old Sudanese citizen attacked a local resident with a knife.

The BBC writes about this.

During the protests, protesters set fire to cars, houses, buses and garbage cans in areas where migrants live. Some residents were evacuated. Police responded to at least 62 incidents in one evening.

In particular, there are reports of clashes with police, the setting of cars on fire in Newtownabbey and Portadown, and an attack on a Turkish barbershop in County Antrim.

In east Belfast, about a hundred masked people smashed windows and kicked in doors. Public transport was partially suspended due to the unrest.

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The protests were sparked by an attack by a Sudanese national on a 40-year-old Belfast resident on June 9. The man suffered serious injuries to his eyes, neck and back and remains in hospital.

Police said the detained Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a knife and making threats. He is due to appear in court today.

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