Family of Northern Ireland victim calls on rioters to remain calm. Attack by Sudanese citizen sparks wave of violence

The family of a Northern Irish man who lost an eye after being attacked with a knife by a Sudanese national have appealed for calm. The incident sparked a wave of anti-immigrant violence in Belfast on the night of June 10, with hundreds of masked protesters forcing families out of their homes and setting cars on fire.

Reuters writes about this.

Stephen Ogilvy, who suffered serious injuries to his eyes, neck and back the day before, remains in hospital. His family said they did not welcome the nightʼs unrest and that the only way forward was through peaceful protests.

Stephenʼs family also said that many migrants make an extremely valuable contribution to Northern Ireland and they did not want this tragedy to be used to divide people or incite hatred.

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During the riots, police had to help a family escape from a burning house. Several cars and a bus were set on fire and turned into projectiles. Local politicians and a pastor said many of the victims were black, including those who had lived in the community for more than 20 years.

The suspect in the attack — 30-year-old Sudanese citizen Hadi Alodid — was brought to court on June 10. He was taken into custody.

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