The concert in honor of Russia Day on Red Square was moved to another location for the first time in 23 years.

Russian media is writing about this.

On the eve of Russia Day, the Kremlin reported a large-scale celebration and performances by a large number of artists and musicians, including Shaman, Dolina, etc.

Later it became known that the concert was moved to another venue — to the Mossovet cultural center on Preobrazhenskaya Square. In addition, the previously announced artists will not come to the concert.

Usually, the Russia Day concert took place on Red Square. Last year, famous artists sang there, and the concert was attended by thousands of people.

The Moscow authorities probably made this decision due to the increasingly frequent long-range attacks by Ukraine. In particular, on May 7, the Nara military-logistics complex in the Moscow region came under attack.

Against the backdrop of these attacks, the Russian Federation severely curtailed the May 9 parade in Moscow. It lasted only 45 minutes, although in previous years it had taken at least an hour.

In addition, there was no military equipment, as well as members of the Russian government — deputy prime ministers and ministers. On the eve of the parade, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an official decree allowing Russians to hold a parade in Moscow.