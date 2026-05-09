A Victory Day parade, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, was held on Red Square in the Russian capital Moscow.

This is reported by Russian media.

This yearʼs Victory Day parade in Russia lasted only 45 minutes — in previous years it took at least an hour. There was no military equipment, as well as members of the Russian government — deputy prime ministers and ministers. The air part of the parade was not canceled this year.

The event was attended by Russian military personnel fighting against Ukraine. Also, for the first time, North Korean military personnel fighting against Ukraine in the Kursk region marched in a separate column.

The parade was attended by the leaders of Belarus, Laos, and Malaysia, as well as the presidents of partially recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The Kremlin claims that they all came on their own initiative.