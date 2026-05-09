On the night of May 9, the Russians launched ballistic missiles and 43 drones into Ukraine

On the night of May 9 (from 6:00 ЗЬ on May 8), Russia launched 43 strike drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 34 Russian drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

Nine more drones and a missile hit six locations, with debris falling in two locations.

In particular, the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region almost 20 times with drones and artillery. In Nikopolsky and Synelnykivsky districts, two people were killed and two more were injured.

Infrastructure, a kiosk, a shop, a cafe, and private homes were damaged.

On the evening of May 8, the US President Donald Trump reported the introduction of a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 9, 10 and 11 and announced a prisoner exchange. Ukraine and Russia supported the proposal.

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