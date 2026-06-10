Russians hit the train station in Sumy and attacked the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are casualties

The Russian army struck the train station in Sumy and attacked the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions during the day. There are injuries as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

At the train station in Sumy, the roof of a passenger train car caught fire due to debris from a drone.

In Kherson and Velyka Oleksandrivka, one person was killed and five were injured in the attacks. Houses and cars were damaged.

Two people were injured in the attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Gas stations, houses, and airfields were damaged.

On the night of June 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 207 strike UAVs. 21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as downed UAVs falling in 13 locations.

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