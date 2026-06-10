Russians attacked Ukraine with 207 drones. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of June 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 207 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” attack UAVs, “Banderol” loitering munitions, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and temporarily occupied Crimea (Chauda, Hvardiyske).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV Forces units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 181 in the north, south, and east of the country. 21 strike UAVs were recorded hit at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones at 13 locations.

A 46-year-old woman and two children, ages eight and ten, were injured after a Russian attack on residential buildings in Odesa. They are suffering from acute stress reactions, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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At night in Zaporizhzhia, a 59-year-old woman was injured in an attack by Russians in the city, and four homes were damaged, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

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In Kharkiv, five people were injured in the Russian attack on the city. In the Kholodnohirsky district, women aged 68, 81, 35 and 42 were injured, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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