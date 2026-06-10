Russians have invented a new scheme to kill Ukrainian soldiers — they are involving underage girls

The Russians began actively recruiting underage girls via Telegram to kill Ukrainian soldiers.

This was stated by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

According to him, since the beginning of 2026, law enforcement officers have already recorded 6 such contract killings organized through messengers. One of these crimes was prevented.

The scheme works like this: Russian handlers find girls on Telegram and other messengers, promise easy money, and remotely control all their actions. They are tasked with finding military men through dating sites and inviting them to meet up.

The supervisors pay for apartment rent, alcohol, and other expenses. In addition, the girls are shown the locations of “drop-off points” where they receive methadone, which is used to poison the military.

One such case occurred in early June in the Zhytomyr region. A 17-year-old girl met a military man, met with him, and spiked his alcohol with methadone — the man died. Another similar case occurred in April in Transcarpathia.

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