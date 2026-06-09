The head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense could have died in an explosion in the Moscow region

According to preliminary information, the head of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense Damir Davydov was killed in an explosion in Balashykha, near Moscow, on the morning of June 9.

This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU", which publishes alleged leaks from the Russian special services. Previously, Telegram channels wrote that the deceased was a lieutenant general.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Davydov held the rank of colonel and was responsible for the supply of missiles and artillery ammunition.

If the information about the death is confirmed, this will be the fourth case of the elimination of an officer of this level in the Russian rear since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Evocation

What is known about the explosion?

On June 9, a BMW X3 exploded in Balashykha, near Moscow, killing the driver. Witnesses say the explosion occurred when the driver started the car and started driving. He was pulled out of the car, but the man died soon after.

The Russian Investigative Committee says a bomb exploded, they have already opened a case. Russian channels say the explosives were activated remotely.

The explosion occurred in the Aviatoriv neighborhood, a residential area of the Russian Defense Ministry, where Russian military personnel and their families live.

Last year, a car carrying the deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Yaroslav Moskalyk was blown up on a nearby street.

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