Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region, Sumy region, and Dnipropetrovsk region — one person was killed and injured

The Russian army has been striking Zaporizhzhia region, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Kherson region throughout the day. The strikes have resulted in one death and one injury.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.

Two people were injured in a strike on Malokaterynivka (Zaporizhzhia region). A house was damaged.

The Russian army struck Urozhayne (Kherson region) with a drone — a woman was injured.

Seven people were injured in the strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two of them in serious condition. High-rise buildings, houses, and schools were damaged.

In the Sumy region, the Russians attacked with a drone — a man was killed, his wife was injured.

On the night of June 9, Russian forces launched two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 166 attack drones into Ukraine. Two missiles and 17 UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, with debris falling in eight places.

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