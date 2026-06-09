Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 166 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of June 9, Russian troops launched two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 166 attack drones into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation) and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Crimea. These were the “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, “Parodia” and “Banderol” UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 146 drones. Two missiles and 17 UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, and debris fell in eight places.

In Kharkiv, 16 people, including three children, were injured in a Russian attack. There are 11 known UAV hits in the city, and two drones fell without explosions, the prosecutorʼs office reported.

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In Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), a missile strike killed two men and a 22-year-old pregnant woman. Six people were injured, and cars, shops, and houses were also damaged.

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