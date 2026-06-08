Poll: Over 60% of Ukrainians support ceasefire with EU troops on the front line

The majority of Ukrainians (61%) support the option of a ceasefire on the current front line with the participation of European troops, who should repel the attack in the event of a repeated invasion.

This is evidenced by the results of a KIIS survey.

33% categorically reject this option.

Another scenario — with guarantees in the form of large-scale supplies of weapons (missiles, air defense, aircraft, tanks, etc.) and finances — is supported by 53% of respondents, while 37% are against.

The option in which hostilities cease but Ukraine receives neither security guarantees nor increased supplies of money and weapons is supported by 32% of respondents. 61% are against.

Another scenario — troops from European countries are stationed in Ukraine, but far from the front and they will not participate in the fighting if Russia attacks again — was supported by 42%, while 49% were against.

The survey was conducted by telephone from May 7 to June 3, 2026 among 2 007 respondents in the controlled territory of Ukraine. The margin of error for the sample is 5.8%.