The majority of Ukrainians (57%) are against the transfer of territories of the Donetsk region to Russia in exchange for security guarantees.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Compared to March, this number has decreased by 5%, while 33% agreed with such an exchange then, and 36% now.

Among those surveyed, 17% think the war will end at least by the summer, 14% by the end of the year. At the same time, 48% think the war should be expected to end only in 2027.

The majority of Ukrainians (60%) believe Russia is to blame for disrupting peace efforts, while 14% of respondents place the responsibility on the United States. Another 7% blame Ukraine.

In their conclusion, KIIS states that the majority of Ukrainians still do not believe in Washingtonʼs help in peace efforts and believe that there will be no support from the States even in the event of a repeated Russian offensive. At the same time, respondents are also losing trust in Europe (5% consider it to be guilty of disrupting peace efforts).

KIIS conducted a survey on April 20-27 among 1 005 Ukrainians aged 18 and over using a random sample of mobile numbers.

In February of the same year, 52% of Ukrainians were categorically against the transfer of the Donetsk region to Russia in exchange for security guarantees, 40% were ready to agree to such a condition, and 7% could not decide.

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