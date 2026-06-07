Russians hit a transport stop in Zaporizhzhia region, three people died

On the afternoon of June 7, the Russian army struck a transport stop in the village of Balabyne (Zaporizhzhia region), causing casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

There were people at the bus stop at the time of the attack. At least three of them died and three more were injured.

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In addition, a 59-year-old man was injured in an attack on an infrastructure facility in the region.

How else did Russia attack Ukraine today?

In the Kyiv region, a Russian drone attacked the building of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility at night, which is located 15 km from the Chornobyl NPP.

The drone hit the storage site and partially destroyed the container reception building (it did not store spent nuclear fuel). A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. The radiation situation at the site remains normal. There are no injuries among the personnel.

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In Zaporizhzhia, Russians killed a minibus driver while he was at the final stop. The residential sector, the railway, and infrastructure facilities were also under attack. At least one other person was injured.

There is also a victim in Odesa due to night shelling. In Chornomorsk, the attack damaged residential buildings, a gas pipe, as well as a building on the territory of the Transfiguration Church.

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Hlukhiv (Sumy region) was also attacked at night — there is a victim there. And in the morning, the Russians struck a residential area in the city of Sumy.

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