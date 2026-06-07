Russia strikes spent nuclear fuel storage building in the Kyiv region

A Russian drone attacked the building of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, which is located in the exclusion zone in the Kyiv region, at night.

This was reported by “Energoatom”.

The drone hit the storage site and partially destroyed the container reception building (it did not store spent nuclear fuel). A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished.

The radiation situation at the site remains normal. There are no injuries among the personnel.

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The Ministry of Energy emphasized that this attack is an unprecedented threat to nuclear and radiation safety.

"Such actions create risks of damage to critical systems on which the safe storage of nuclear materials depends, and are a gross violation of international law, the principles of nuclear safety, and the fundamental principles of IAEA," the ministry added.

On the night of June 7, the Russians launched 236 drones over Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized 215 of them.

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