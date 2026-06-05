Putin said that Russia has seized territory in Ukraine four times its size

During a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, Putin stated that the Russian Federation had allegedly taken control of 2 million 440 000 km² of Ukrainian territory.

Russian media is writing about this.

The figure given by Putin is more than four times the area of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders — approximately 603 600 km².

Later, the Kremlin website corrected the transcript of the speech — removing the word "thousands" from the quote, leaving the figure of 2 440 km².

In addition, during the meeting, Putin claimed that the Russian Federation allegedly fully controls Luhansk region and 80% of the Zaporizhzhia region, and is also advancing on the front every day.

Analysts from the DeepState project said on the first day of June that Russian troops advanced only 14 km² of Ukrainian territory in May. This is the lowest figure since October 2023.

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