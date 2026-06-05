Putin said that Russia has seized territory in Ukraine four times its size

During a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, Putin stated that the Russian Federation had allegedly taken control of 2 million 440 000 km² of Ukrainian territory.
Russian media is writing about this.
The figure given by Putin is more than four times the area of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders — approximately 603 600 km².
Later, the Kremlin website corrected the transcript of the speech — removing the word "thousands" from the quote, leaving the figure of 2 440 km².
In addition, during the meeting, Putin claimed that the Russian Federation allegedly fully controls Luhansk region and 80% of the Zaporizhzhia region, and is also advancing on the front every day.
- Analysts from the DeepState project said on the first day of June that Russian troops advanced only 14 km² of Ukrainian territory in May. This is the lowest figure since October 2023.
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