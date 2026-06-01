In May, the Russians advanced only 14 km² of Ukrainian territory. This is the least since October 2023

In May, Russian troops advanced only 14 km² of Ukrainian territory. This is the lowest figure since October 2023.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

Analysts explain the slow pace of advance by the fact that Russian tactics have deteriorated — assaults are often carried out by small groups or even single soldiers, which is why attacks often end in vain.

At the same time, Russian forces have increased the intensity of their attacks. In May, analysts recorded over seven thousand assault operations — about 37.5% more than before.

There is also a continuing trend of small Russian groups penetrating rear areas, but the Ukrainian military has become more responsive to Russian attempts. This makes it more difficult for the Russians to gain a foothold in new positions.

In addition, analysts spoke about the difficult situation in the Kostyantynivka direction and stated that the situation for the city is "not the best".

In March, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky stated that since the start of the offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction at the end of January, the Ukrainian military had liberated 470 km² of territory from the Russians.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.