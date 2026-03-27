Syrskyi: Since the start of the counteroffensive in the south, Ukrainian troops have liberated almost 470 km² of territory

Since the start of the offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction at the end of January, the Ukrainian military has liberated 470 km² of territory from the Russians and eliminated more than 11 000 Russian soldiers.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a working trip to the Southern Operational Zone.

There he held a meeting with the command of the offensive group, commanders of assault and airborne assault units, heard reports on the performance of combat missions by personnel, and coordinated the actions of units in the areas of responsibility.

"While the Russian occupiers are once again deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying the enemy on the battlefield. [...] We continue to relentlessly liberate the Ukrainian land from the occupiers thanks to the courage and unconventional actions of our soldiers," Syrskyi added.

In early March, the commander-in-chief said that in February of this year, Ukrainian fighters regained control over a larger territory than the Russian army had captured — for the first time since the Kursk Offensive of 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.