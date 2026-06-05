Reshetylova: The Military Ombudsmanʼs Office has processed over 8 000 complaints in four months of work

In the first four months of operation, the Office of the Military Ombudsman processed over 8 000 complaints and restored the rights of thousands of servicemen.

This was reported by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Reshetylova, the largest number of complaints from military personnel are about treatment and referrals to military medical commissions.

Currently, the focus of the ombudsmanʼs attention remains on developing an infrastructure to protect the rights of foreign citizens and stateless people who have come to the defense of Ukraine. The military ombudsmanʼs office has conducted a comprehensive study and has already presented relevant findings, Reshetylova added.

Reshetylova and Zelensky also discussed systemic violations in individual units of the Defense Forces. The Ombudsman noted: "It is important that commanders are willing not to remain silent, but to solve problems and interact with the Office of the Military Ombudsman."

Separately, the meeting discussed cooperation between the Office of the Military Ombudsman with the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and other components of the security and defense sector. Zelensky agreed to hold the first international forum of military ombudsmen in Kyiv.

"Ukraine has a unique experience in building a system for protecting the rights of military personnel during a full-scale war and is ready to share its achievements with partners. Olha Reshetylova is finalizing all the details, after which the achievements will be presented to society," Zelensky added.

Zelensky appointed Olha Reshetylova to the position of military ombudsman back in December 2024. At that time, she said that in the first 20 days of work, she received 3,876 appeals from servicemen.

In September 2025, the president signed a law on the Military Ombudsman, who will be appointed for a five-year term. At the same time, Zelensky, by decree, created the Office of the Military Ombudsman, headed by Olha Reshetylova. This is a permanent auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine, which will ensure civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces.

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