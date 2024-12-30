Zelenskyy appointed Olha Reshetylova as military ombudsman

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Olha Reshetylova as Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Family Members of Ukrainian Soldiers.

The president himself announced this.

"The main task now is to prepare, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and civil society, a draft law on the military ombudsman and all the necessary systemic foundations for the work of this institution," the president noted.

Zelensky noted that Ukrainian military personnel must receive effective tools to protect their rights, and the system of managing people in the army must be modernized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Olha Reshetylova.

Reshetylova is the founder of the Media Initiative for Human Rights, a non-governmental organization that investigated human rights violations due to Russian aggression.

In 2014, she co-founded one of the largest foundations to support the Ukrainian army, “Return Alive,” where she was responsible for coordinating the foundation’s work with law enforcement agencies and directly with the forces and means of the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine. In 2015, she left the foundation and focused on journalistic and public investigations into violations in the security sector.

In 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed her to the commission to elect the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

