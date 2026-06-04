Workers of the Uzhhorod District TRC were suspected of illegally detaining 21 men and torturing them

Workers of the Uzhhorod District Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) were charged with the illegal detention of 21 men.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
According to the investigation, the men were held in the TRC premises from February to April, even though they were supposed to be exempt from conscription. The citizens were held for from 1 to 48 days.
Investigators also recorded that a TRC instructor beat one of the men. He was then handcuffed to a ladder and left there until the next morning.
The head of the District TRC and the head of the military registration unit were reported on suspicion of abuse of power and illegal deprivation of liberty. The instructor is suspected of torture.
- Back on April 4, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that employees of the Uzhhorod District TRC kept men in unsanitary conditions and ignored their illnesses.
- On April 25, the court found that the head of the Uzhhorod District TRC had obstructed the inspection. On April 29, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, it became known that he would be transferred to a combat unit.
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