During the inspection of the Uzhhorod Disctrict TRC, unsanitary conditions, illegal detention, and ignoring diseases were discovered

Illegal detention of people, unsanitary conditions, and disregard for health were recorded at the Uzhhorod District Territorial Center for Recruitment (TRC).

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

During the inspection, a representative from Lubinets found that people were detained without legal grounds for between 21 and 50 days. Some had their documents and phones confiscated, limiting access to legal assistance.

There were only a few cups and plates for the 40-60 people who were there, and people were forced to take turns eating from the same utensils. Unsanitary conditions were also recorded — one shower and toilet for dozens of people, and there was a lack of bed linen.

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Separately, there are reports of problems with medical care. One of the men with high blood pressure had been asking for help for several days — an ambulance was called only after the intervention of a representative of the Ombudsman. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

Lubinets also published a video of a veteran showing his UBD ID card, but even after that he was not released. Documents and phones were confiscated from people without proper registration, depriving them of their right to protection.

Following the results of the inspection, the experts filed a report on possible criminal offenses, in particular, illegal deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority.

In Lviv, a customs officer who killed a TRC employee was taken into custody on April 3. The incident occurred earlier this month when military TRC officers were checking a manʼs documents. His brother, a customs officer, came out of the store and, after a fight, stabbed the military TRC officer in the neck.

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