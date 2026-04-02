In Lviv, a military TRC died from a fatal neck wound. The attacker was detained (UPD)

In Lviv, a serviceman from the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) died from a fatal wound to the neck. The attacker was detained.

This was reported by the Lviv region police.

Law enforcement officers reported that on Patona Street, during an alert event, an unknown person stabbed a serviceman in the neck with a knife, after which he fled. Despite the efforts of doctors, the victim died from his injuries in the hospital.

A special police operation was launched in the city and the attacker was detained. He turned out to be an inspector of the Lviv Customs born in 1991. For premeditated murder, he faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

In December, a court in Lviv sent 30-year-old Hryhoriy Kedruk, suspected of murdering military of the TRC Yuriy Bondarenko, to the Lviv pre-trial detention center for 60 days without bail.

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