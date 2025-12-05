Murder of the TRC military in Lviv — court remands suspect in custody

In Lviv, a court has chosen a preventive measure for 30-year-old Hryhorii Kedruk, suspected of the murder of the TRC military Yuriy Bondarenko. He was sent to the Lviv pre-trial detention center for 60 days without bail.

This is reported by hromadske.

The prosecutor insisted that Kedruk should be taken into custody because he could escape. The lawyer assured that the suspect lives in Lviv and has a sick grandmother whom she supports. She requested house arrest for him. The grandmother herself lives in the Rivne region. Kedruk also promised “not to run away”. The prosecutor added that the man had not previously had problems with the law and was currently unemployed.

The suspect told reporters that on the day of the incident he showed all his documents, was not wanted, and representatives of TRC had already checked him several weeks ago. He says he has health problems — a heart defect and kidney disease, but did not provide any certificates. He also stated that TRC soldiers beat him, and the police did not intervene.

According to Kedruk, after he showed his documents and waited for his lawyer, a van arrived, he was immediately hit in the face and sprayed with gas. Then, he says, he was beaten by several men in uniform.

The last thing he remembers is returning home and trying to wash the gas off his face. He confirmed that he had a knife with him. When asked if he was the one who injured the soldier, he replied: "It seems so."

Kedruk was charged with two counts of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in death and assault on an official in the performance of his duties.

What preceded

On the evening of December 3, a serviceman of the Galicia-Frankivsk TRC was fatally wounded at the corner of Yefremov and Yaponska streets in Lviv.

According to preliminary information, during the document check, a Lviv resident stabbed a soldier with a knife. After that, he sprayed a gas canister at the TRC representatives and fled.

Yuriy Bondarenko is an ATO veteran who was demobilized due to injuries. When the full-scale war began, he returned to the Armed Forces, then helped the army in the rear. He donated a new L200 pickup truck and $5 000 to the army. Later, the man decided to mobilize in the Air Defense Forces, and then transferred to TRC.

After the attack, he was taken to hospital with a severe injury to his femoral artery. Despite the efforts of doctors, the man died the next morning.

