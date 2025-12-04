A man killed a military TRC officer during a document check in Lviv (UPD)

On the evening of December 3, a serviceman of the Galicia-Frankivsk TRC was fatally wounded at the corner of Yefremov and Yaponska streets in Lviv.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to preliminary information, during the document check, a 30-year-old Lviv man stabbed a soldier with a knife. After that, he sprayed a gas canister at the TRC representatives and fled.

The Operational Command "West" reported that the deceasedʼs name was Yuriy Bondarenko. Journalist Serhiy Hrishyn spoke about the details of his life.

Yuriy is an ATO veteran who was demobilized due to injuries. When the full-scale war began, he returned to the Armed Forces, then helped the army in the rear: Hrishyn tells how Yuriy donated a new L200 pickup truck and $5 000 to the army. Later, the man decided to mobilize in the Air Defense Forces, and then transferred to the TRC.

Journalist Serhiy Grishin and Yuriy Bondarenko. Сергій Грішин / Facebook

After the attack, he was taken to hospital with a severe injury to his femoral artery. Despite the efforts of doctors, the man died the next morning.

Law enforcement officers have already detained the attacker. A knife was seized at the scene of the murder.

Investigators have opened a case under articles of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in death and violence against a serviceman. They are currently deciding whether to report the suspicion and choose a preventive measure — likely detention. The investigation is ongoing.

