In Lviv, a customs officer who killed a TRC employee during a document check was taken into custody

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declared a customs inspector who stabbed a TRC employee under suspicion. He has already been taken into custody.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Suspilne.

The incident occurred earlier this month when TRC officers and police officers were checking military registration documents. On Patona Street, near a funeral services store, the TRC officers and police officers stopped the man. His brother, a customs officer, came out of the store and intervened.

A quarrel broke out between the participants in the incident, which escalated into a scuffle. The customs officer pulled out a knife and stabbed the TRC employee in the neck several times. The victim died in the ambulance.

The attacker was detained and faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment. Today, the court sent him to custody for 60 days without bail.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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