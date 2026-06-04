Bloomberg: Ukraine asks Germany for “Patriot” missiles in exchange for future interceptor deliveries

Ukraine has asked Germany to provide dozens of additional interceptor missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems from its reserves this year.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing its own sources familiar with the negotiations.

The Ukrainian side offered the following deal to its German partners: Kyiv receives scarce missiles from the existing arsenals of the Bundeswehr now in exchange for interceptors that will be produced for Germany in the future.

The German government is currently considering Ukraineʼs request. A final decision has not yet been made, but it could be announced shortly before or during the NATO summit in July, Bloombergʼs source said.

A spokesman for the German Defense Ministry declined to comment. A representative for the Ukrainian president was not immediately available for comment, saying he needed time to verify the information.

Why Ukraine needs “Patriot” missiles

PAC-3 is a modern interceptor of the “Patriot” air defense system, which is designed not only to shoot down a target, but also to destroy it with a direct hit. It differs from older versions in that it does not explode next to the target, but crashes into it at high speed.

With such a strike, the energy is enough to destroy the warhead. The main purpose of these missiles is ballistics. Ukraine is currently in critical need of these missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at one time. Because of this, Zelensky proposed a “quiet” exchange with countries in the region — to receive missiles for “Patriot” in exchange for interceptor drones.

On May 27, Zelensky sent an urgent letter to the US President Donald Trump and the US Congress about the critical shortage of air defense in Ukraine. He wrote that Ukraine is ready to purchase additional “Patriot” systems and missiles for them, as ballistic missiles remain Russiaʼs last major advantage in the war.

Ukraine also proposed a long-term path to expanding production of Patriot systems and missiles with European allies — fully under US control.