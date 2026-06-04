Israel and Lebanon agree to cease fire

Israel and Lebanon, together with the US, agreed to a ceasefire after the fourth trilateral meeting.
This was reported by the US State Department.
This agreement is contingent on a complete ceasefire by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon.
"The parties, with the assistance of the United States, agreed to promptly proceed with the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will assume exclusive control over the territory, excluding all non-state actors," the statement said.
Both sides agreed to resume negotiations after June 22.
- Israel and Lebanon agreed on April 16 to a 10-day ceasefire. The truce began at midnight Kyiv time. The day before, Israeli and Lebanese representatives held their first direct talks since 1993 in Washington, but attacks soon resumed.
- On May 28, Axios reported, citing sources, that the United States and Iran had agreed to a draft 60-day ceasefire agreement that would include a clause to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
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