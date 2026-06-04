Israel and Lebanon agree to cease fire

Israel and Lebanon, together with the US, agreed to a ceasefire after the fourth trilateral meeting.

This was reported by the US State Department.

This agreement is contingent on a complete ceasefire by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon.

"The parties, with the assistance of the United States, agreed to promptly proceed with the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will assume exclusive control over the territory, excluding all non-state actors," the statement said.

Both sides agreed to resume negotiations after June 22.