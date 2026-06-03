The Zaporizhzhia NPP loses external power supply again, for the 17th time

On the night of June 3, the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost external power supply for the 17th time during the entire full-scale war.

This was reported by IAEA.

The reason was an attack on a substation in Nikopol, which caused the only power line at the facility to lose power for about 20 minutes.

Emergency diesel generators supplied power to the station until power was restored.

Before that, on May 29, ZNPP had already lost external power supply.