The Zaporizhzhia NPP lost external power supply for the sixteenth time at night

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost external power supply again overnight. This is the 16th such incident since the plant was occupied by Russian troops.

This was reported by IAEA.

For about an hour, the plant operated on emergency diesel generators to power critical safety systems. Later, ZNPP was reconnected to the only available power line.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined. The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the new incident once again showed the possibility of a nuclear hazard at the station.

This is the second major outage at ZNPP in recent days. On May 28, IAEA said that the plant lost landline telephone and internet services for about 12 hours this week, the longest such outage since the occupation began.