The US military strikes Iran-bound oil tanker in Persian Gulf

The US military struck a Botswana-flagged oil tanker heading to Iran via the Persian Gulf.
This was reported by the US Central Command.
The Lexie was heading towards Kharg Island, and the crew repeatedly ignored warnings from US forces. Eventually, the US struck it with a “Hellfire” missile, hitting the engine room.
During the naval blockade of Iran, which began on April 13, Washington disabled six commercial vessels and forced another 122 ships to change course or return to Iranian ports.
- Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli attacks on the country in late February. The strait is a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean.
- It is through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass — tens of millions of barrels a day. The markets reacted instantly, with oil, gas and precious metals rising in price.
- On April 11, American warships entered the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the start of the war: the destroyers Frank E. Peterson and Michael Murphy. The American military said that their task was to clear the water area of Iranian mines and create a new route for ships.
- However, on April 12, Trump reported that the United States had blocked the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, no ship would be able to pass through it until the United States and Iran reached an agreement on complete freedom of passage for all. And on April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports.
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