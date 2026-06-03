The US military strikes Iran-bound oil tanker in Persian Gulf

The US military struck a Botswana-flagged oil tanker heading to Iran via the Persian Gulf.

This was reported by the US Central Command.

The Lexie was heading towards Kharg Island, and the crew repeatedly ignored warnings from US forces. Eventually, the US struck it with a “Hellfire” missile, hitting the engine room.

During the naval blockade of Iran, which began on April 13, Washington disabled six commercial vessels and forced another 122 ships to change course or return to Iranian ports.