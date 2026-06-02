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Seven dead and 90 injured in massive Russian night attack in Kyiv (UPD)

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

As of 8:00 PM, Kyiv has reported 90 casualties from Russiaʼs massive attack on the night of June 2. Seven people have died.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

There are 52 injured people in hospitals, including two children.

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The greatest destruction as a result of the shelling of Kyiv was recorded in the Podilsky district — there the Russians hit a nine-story building, the upper floors collapsed. There was also a fire in a building on the territory of an educational institution. In seven other districts, residential buildings, a gas station, and a business center were damaged.

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