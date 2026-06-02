Seven dead and 90 injured in massive Russian night attack in Kyiv (UPD)

As of 8:00 PM, Kyiv has reported 90 casualties from Russiaʼs massive attack on the night of June 2. Seven people have died.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

There are 52 injured people in hospitals, including two children.

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The greatest destruction as a result of the shelling of Kyiv was recorded in the Podilsky district — there the Russians hit a nine-story building, the upper floors collapsed. There was also a fire in a building on the territory of an educational institution. In seven other districts, residential buildings, a gas station, and a business center were damaged.

That night, the Russians launched 656 drones and more than 70 missiles at Ukraine, including anti-ship “Zircons”. A number of regions were affected by the strikes. The most affected were Kyiv and Dnipro. 22 people were killed in these cities, including three children. 130 people were injured.

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