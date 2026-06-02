“Youʼre fucking crazy. Iʼm saving your ass.” Trump scolded Netanyahu over the phone for plans to strike Lebanon

The US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over plans to attack Lebanon.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources.

"Youʼre a crazy motherfucker. If it wasnʼt me, youʼd be in jail by now. Iʼm saving your ass. Now everyone hates you. Thatʼs why everyone hates Israel," Trump is quoted as saying by Axios.

A second source briefed on the conversation said Trump was furious and at one point shouted at Netanyahu: "What the hell are you doing?"

Iran has threatened to walk away from talks with the US over Israelʼs actions in Lebanon. According to Axios, Trump knew that Lebanon was attacking Israel and that Israel had to defend itself, but in recent days he felt that Netanyahu was escalating the situation out of proportion.

Another US official said Trump was concerned that Israel had killed so many civilians in Lebanon and objected to the Israelis demolishing buildings to eliminate a Hezbollah commander.

After the conversation, Israel reportedly abandoned plans to attack Hezbollah targets in Beirut, the sources said. Trump himself stated this on Truth Social. He added that he had spoken with Hezbollah leaders and they had agreed to stop shelling Israel and its military.

At the same time, Netanyahu said that Israel would continue operations in southern Lebanon and was ready to strike the countryʼs capital if Hezbollah attacks did not stop.

According to Axiosʼ interlocutors, this was one of the most tense conversations between Trump and Netanyahu since the US president returned to the White House.