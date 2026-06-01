Trump declared cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah

The US President Donald Trump reported a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The American president wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

Trump said he had a "very productive" conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after which he said Israel abandoned plans to send troops to the Lebanese capital.

Trump said that Israeli troops heading to Beirut had already been ordered to turn back. He also said that he had held talks with Hezbollah through his representatives. According to him, the parties agreed to cease fire and not carry out new attacks against each other.

"They agreed that all shelling would cease, that Israel would not attack them, and they would not attack Israel," Trump wrote.

So far, neither the Israeli government nor Hezbollah representatives have officially commented on the US presidentʼs statement.

Israel and Lebanon agreed on April 16 to a 10-day ceasefire. The truce began at midnight Kyiv time. The day before, Israeli and Lebanese representatives held their first direct talks since 1993 in Washington, but attacks soon resumed.

On May 28, Axios, citing sources, wrote that the US and Iran had agreed on a draft 60-day ceasefire agreement. It includes a clause to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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