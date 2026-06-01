14 new categories will appear in the International Register of Damage. Who will be able to submit claims

The International Damage Register will include 14 new categories, by which citizens, businesses, and the state will be able to record the damage caused by Russian aggression starting from February 24, 2022.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
Thus, citizens will be able to record and in the future receive compensation for loss of access to medical care and education, additional economic losses and other violations of international humanitarian law, human rights, the laws and customs of war,
The following categories will be open to business owners: loss of cultural objects, costs of evacuating assets, and other economic and humanitarian losses.
And the state will be able to record the destruction of cultural heritage sites, environmental damage, theft of natural resources, humanitarian costs to support the affected population, and demining and cleaning up territories.
Applications for new categories to the Register will be accepted when they appear in "Diia". Currently, 21 categories are open there.
Register of Damage due to Russian aggression
The International Register of Damage was established on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada. It began operating in April 2024. To date, the Register has received almost 150 000 applications from Ukrainians.
One of the instruments of this register should be a Compensation Commission, which will study all applications and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.
In December 2026, the Council of Europe began forming a Commission to compensate Ukraine for losses from Russian aggression. And at the end of April, the Convention on a Compensation Commission for Ukraine was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. The document has already been signed by 38 states and the European Union.
Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damage Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.
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