14 new categories will appear in the International Register of Damage. Who will be able to submit claims

The International Damage Register will include 14 new categories, by which citizens, businesses, and the state will be able to record the damage caused by Russian aggression starting from February 24, 2022.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Thus, citizens will be able to record and in the future receive compensation for loss of access to medical care and education, additional economic losses and other violations of international humanitarian law, human rights, the laws and customs of war,

The following categories will be open to business owners: loss of cultural objects, costs of evacuating assets, and other economic and humanitarian losses.

And the state will be able to record the destruction of cultural heritage sites, environmental damage, theft of natural resources, humanitarian costs to support the affected population, and demining and cleaning up territories.

Applications for new categories to the Register will be accepted when they appear in "Diia". Currently, 21 categories are open there.