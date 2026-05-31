Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There are dead and injured

The Russian army has been striking Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions throughout the day. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person died and nine others were injured in the attacks. High-rise buildings, cars, a school, an administrative building, and a gas station were damaged.

Five people were injured in attacks in Komyshany (Kherson region), during the day. It was also reported that three police officers were injured in nighttime shelling.

In the Rivne region, rescuers extinguished a fire that broke out in the morning due to a drone strike.

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On the afternoon of May 31, Russian troops struck Dnipro, in particular, the “Nova Post” branch No. 1.

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