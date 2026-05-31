Russians hit “Nova Post” in Dnipro. The branch burned to the ground

Russian troops launched an attack on Dnipro on the afternoon of May 31. Branch No. 1 of “Nova Post” was under attack.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

No employees were injured in the impact.

The company said it had implemented backup plans and restructured logistics, so there should be no delivery delays. Customers were promised compensation for the declared value of destroyed shipments.

Specialists of the State Emergency Service and the police are working at the scene of the crash.

On the night of May 31, the Russians launched 229 drones into Ukraine. The strikes killed a man in the Chernihiv region and injured people in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.