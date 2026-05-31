Russians launched 229 drones over Ukraine overnight. A man died in the Chernihiv region

On the night of May 31, Russian forces launched 229 drones of various types to strike Ukraine. Air defense managed to neutralize 212 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 14 drones were hit in 11 places, with debris falling in five locations.

In particular, a 58-year-old man died as a result of night shelling of the Chernihiv region. A Russian drone hit one of the enterprises in the Koryukiv district — seven trucks burned down.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two residents of the Nikopol area were injured in the strikes — men aged 30 and 48. Houses, a kindergarten, and a medical office were damaged.

In the Sumy region, the enemy struck two communities — Krasnopillia and Shostka. Two men were wounded there, a private house was destroyed, cars, educational institutions, a bus station, and an enterprise were damaged.

Also in the Konotopsky district, there is no electricity and water due to the attacks this morning. Konotop Mayor Artem Semenykhin reported that the water utility has launched backup generators and is working on restoring them.

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