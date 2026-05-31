The fuel cashback program has ended in Ukraine — 2.3 million Ukrainians have used it during this time

The fuel cashback program, which was in effect from March 20 to May 31, has ended in Ukraine. During this time, 2.3 million Ukrainians took advantage of it.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The program allowed Ukrainian citizens to save and accumulate from 5% to 15% of the cost of fuel.

This money could be used to buy medicines, books, and Ukrainian-made products. It could also be used for charity and to pay utility bills.

"91% of users of this program are owners of economy-class cars with a small engine capacity. During the program, about 500 000 new National Cashback cards were opened, which contributed to the further development of state digital services," the prime minister wrote.

The program went into effect on March 20. At the end of April, it was extended until May 31. Its purpose was to offset fuel costs, which had skyrocketed due to the war in the Middle East.

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