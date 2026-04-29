In Ukraine, cashback on fuel has been extended for another month. How to take advantage

The Cabinet of Ministers extended cashback on fuel until May 31. More than 2 million Ukrainians have already received funds under this program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

However, now the cashback limit per person is UAH 500 per month (previously it was UAH 1 000). Expenses are compensated as follows: the state returns 15% of the cost for diesel, 10% for gasoline, and 5% for autogas. Currently, 219 gas station operators across the country have joined the program.

To join the program, you need to open a "Natchekashback" card at your bank, open the "Services" section in "Diia" and link it, then pay with it at the gas station. Cashback will be credited automatically.

The program went into effect on March 20. Its goal is to offset fuel costs, which have skyrocketed due to the war in the Middle East.

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