Cashback on fuel has been launched in Ukraine. How to get it

In Ukraine, partial compensation for fuel costs has been in effect since March 20 as part of the “National Cashback” program.

This is what is said on the website "Made in Ukraine".

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Cashback will be accrued for fuel purchased at gas stations participating in the program. The amount of compensation depends on the type of fuel: 15% for diesel, 10% for gasoline, 5% for autogas.

According to government estimates, this will save approximately UAH 2 to 11 per liter. The maximum cashback amount is up to UAH 1 000 per person per month.

The program will be valid until May 1. It operates within the framework of the "National Cashback", so for those who already use this system, compensation will be automatically accrued when paying by card.

To join, you need to open a card at a partner bank and select it for payments and disbursements in “Diia”. The funds received can be spent on paying for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, books, postal services, or donated to the Ukrainian military.