“Ukrnafta” will sell fuel with a minimal markup to curb price increases

Fuel prices in Ukraine will be controlled due to military operations in the Middle East. In particular, “Ukrnafta” will sell fuel with a minimal markup to contain price increases.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The state-owned company “Ukrnafta” will sell fuel with a minimal trade markup. This should form a benchmark for a "fair price" on the market and curb unjustified increases in fuel prices.

In addition, the government is negotiating with other market operators to ensure that they do not raise prices unnecessarily. At the same time, Ukraine is working with international partners to increase fuel imports.

Ensuring the needs of the defense sector remain a priority. At the same time, the government seeks to guarantee stable prices and sufficient fuel supplies for farmers and public transport.

Oil, gas and precious metals prices have surged on the back of a war between Iran, Israel and the US. Brent crude rose 13% to more than $82 a barrel. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz virtually ground to a halt last weekend amid reciprocal attacks by Iran, Israel and the US.

