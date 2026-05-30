Ukrainian military struck the “Armavir” oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, 500 km from the border.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The day before, the local authorities of Arvamir reported a fire on the territory of the Southern Oil Company oil depot.

In total, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense shot down 127 drones overnight over 11 regions — Krasnodar Krai, temporarily occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Azov Sea.

Today, May 20, the UAV Forces destroyed two Tu-142 aircraft, an “Iskander” missile system at a military airfield in Taganrog, Russia, as well as oil depots and a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet at night.

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