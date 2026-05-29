Russians attacked Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are casualties

The Russian army has been hitting Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions for 24 hours. People have been injured as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.

One person was injured in the attacks in the Donetsk region. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

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Six people were injured in the attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. High-rise buildings, a gymnasium, and cars were damaged.

Russians attacked Kherson, injuring nine people. Houses and cars were damaged.

On the night of May 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missile from the Kursk region of Russia, as well as 232 strike UAVs. Ballistic missile hits and 14 strike UAVs were recorded in 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed (UAV fragments) in seven locations.

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