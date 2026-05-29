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Russians attacked Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There are casualties

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

The Russian army has been hitting Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions for 24 hours. People have been injured as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the strikes.

One person was injured in the attacks in the Donetsk region. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

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Six people were injured in the attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. High-rise buildings, a gymnasium, and cars were damaged.

Russians attacked Kherson, injuring nine people. Houses and cars were damaged.

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