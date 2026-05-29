Russians fired a missile and 232 drones at Ukraine. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of May 29, the Russians attacked with an “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missile from the Kursk region of Russia, as well as 232 strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The Russian army attacked with “Shahed”-type drones, including jet-powered ones, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation); Hvardiyske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 217 UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Ballistic missile hits and 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments of UAVs) at seven locations.

A man was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling, the State Emergency Service reported. Three districts of the region were hit — Nikopolsky, Kryvorizky, and Synelnykivsky districts.

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In the Odesa region, Russians used drones to strike the Turkish dry cargo ship ANT, flagged by Vanuatu (the ship-owning country is Turkey). The ship was heading to Turkey with cargo, and a fire broke out on board. Two injured crew members were evacuated to the hospital, the Navy reported.

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In Kherson, at approximately 06:00, Russian military personnel attacked the Korabelny district with a drone, the Regional Military Administration reported. Three men aged 38, 65, and 52 were hit. At 08:20, a 45-year-old woman was injured in the attack in the Central district.

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