An interceptor drone munition exploded in the Khmelnytsky region: two servicemen died

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two servicemen were killed and another was injured while repelling a Russian attack. All because an interceptor droneʼs munition exploded near them.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Kateryna Herasimuk, a spokeswoman for the Territorial Department of the State Border Guard in Khmelnytsky.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on May 27 at around 11:15 in one of the villages of the Dunayevets community of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi district. During the performance of a combat mission, the ammunition of an interceptor drone, which was used to combat Russian UAVs, exploded.

Two servicemen died on the spot, another was hospitalized. His life is currently out of danger.

Investigators seized control panels and communication equipment to determine the cause of the detonation. The case was initially classified as a violation of the rules for handling weapons and dangerous objects, which led to the death of people.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Defense Prosecutorʼs Office of the Western Region.

On the night of May 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 163 drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 150 of them.

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