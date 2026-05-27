Russians launched 163 drones over Ukraine overnight. Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack

On the night of May 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 163 drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 150 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eight more Russian strike UAVs were hit in seven places, with debris falling in four locations.

In particular, Chernihiv was hit — about 15 explosions were heard there at night. Also targeted were summer houses in Novobilouska and Kulykivska communities, a woodworking enterprise, a logistics company, and critical infrastructure in Chernihiv. A warehouse, special equipment, cars, and a truck were damaged.

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Six people, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Nikopolsky and Synelnykivsky districts were under attack.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Kherson — a 65-year-old man was injured.

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