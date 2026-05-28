The European Union fined “Temu” €200 million. The reason

The European Commission has acknowledged that shoppers on the Chinese marketplace “Temu” are often exposed to unsafe products. “Temu” was fined €200 million for failing to stop the sale of these products.

The Guardian writes about this.

The European Commission imposed the fine after a 19-month investigation that found consumers were being exposed to illegal or unsafe products, including childrenʼs toys and electronics. A mystery shopper who conducted the inspection found a "high percentage" of unsafe childrenʼs products and a "very high percentage" of unsafe chargers for sale on the platform, as well as unsafe clothing and jewelry.

Consumer groups across Europe have previously reported childrenʼs toys with loose parts that pose a choking hazard, pacifier chains long enough to strangle a child, jewelry with dangerous metals such as lead, clothing made from banned chemicals, and chargers that can burn, electrocute or cause fires.

The commission also criticized “Temu” for inadequate control over the website design. The conclusion indicated that recommendation systems and promotions from influencers could increase the risks of the distribution of illegal products.

The €200 million fine is the second and largest ever imposed under the EUʼs Digital Services Act. It applies to the worldʼs largest technology companies from February 2024. In December 2025, the EU fined Elon Muskʼs social network X €120 million. The European Commission concluded that Xʼs "blue tick" symbol misled users, the platform prevented access to data and failed to properly archive advertisements.

“Temu” has the right to appeal the fine. The company has until August 28 to submit an action plan to the European Commission on how it plans to remedy the situation.

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