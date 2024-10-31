The EU has launched an investigation into online shopping platform Temu

The European Commission has started an investigation into alleged violations of the requirements of the European Digital Services Act by the Temu online sales platform.

The corresponding message appeared on the website of the European Commission.

The European Commission will investigate the work of Temu, in particular, whether the design of the platform does not cause addiction in users and whether the service does not sell prohibited goods. It is also about the fact that the European Commission will analyze product recommendation systems and data availability for researchers. Experts will also check whether they will have access to Temuʼs publicly available data.

“We want to make sure that Temu complies with the Digital Services Act. In particular, that the products sold on their platform meet EU standards and do not harm consumers," said the executive vice president of the Europe Fit for the Digital Age project.

It is not yet known when the European Commission will complete the investigation.

In May 2024, the European Commission classified Temu as a "very large online platform". It has over 45 million monthly active users in the EU. In September, Temu claimed 92 million users.

